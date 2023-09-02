Broll of CSM Jack Love and CSM Sang-Seok Lee, USFK/UNC/CFC and UNCSB-JSA senior enlisted leaders, respectively, joining ROK and US troops on patrol at the DMZ February 9th, 2023. The SELs joined the team to get a further insight in how the cohesive ROK-US teams operate together to ensure the security of the DMZ. (DOD video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley, Staff Sgt Sha'Mar Smith and SGT Elijah Florence)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 00:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874276
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-FG548-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109471210
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Broll of Patrol at the DMZ, by SGT Elijah Florence, SSgt Heather Ley and SSgt Sha Mar Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT