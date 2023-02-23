On this Pacific News: On Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, U.S. Air Force B1-B Lancers, assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, support Exercise Cope North 2023, U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur conducted a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart, and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star conducted towing operations in support of Operation Deep Freeze.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 23:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|874271
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109471159
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: Feb. 23, 2023, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT