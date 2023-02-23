Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: Feb. 23, 2023

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: On Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, U.S. Air Force B1-B Lancers, assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, support Exercise Cope North 2023, U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur conducted a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart, and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star conducted towing operations in support of Operation Deep Freeze.

    This work, Pacific News: Feb. 23, 2023, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Decatur
    Replenishment-at-sea
    USCGC Polar Star
    Operation Deep Freeze
    Indo-Pacom
    Cope North 23

