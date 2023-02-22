Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dignified Transfer

    11, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Florence and Staff Sgt. Heather Ley

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    A dignified transfer ceremony of a U.S. service member killed during the Korean War was held at the Seoul National Cemetery Feb 22, 2023. The Republic of Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification and the United States' Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency work together to help identify service members killed during the Korean War and return them home. (DOD video by SSgt Heather Ley and SGT Elijah Florence)

    TAGS

    south korea
    United States
    korean war
    army
    returned home
    remains transfer

