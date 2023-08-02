Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Camp Pendleton Marines

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, gives guidance to Marines across I Marine Expeditionary Force and School of Infantry – West during his visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 7, 2023. The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps spoke to Marines about talent management, force design, quality of life and the importance of maturing the force in the infantry. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Camp Pendleton Marines, by Cpl Gabrielle Zagorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    I MEF
    SMMC
    SOI-West
    Force Design 2030

