U.S. Army Soldiers 3rd SFAB, and United Arab Emirates 11th Mountain Battalion soldiers, do a live fire recon during JRTC rotation 23-04, Fort Polk, LA, Feb., 21, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Amber Cobena)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 09:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874260
|VIRIN:
|232102-A-UH812-013
|Filename:
|DOD_109471104
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UAE and U.S. troops live fire recon at JRTC, by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT