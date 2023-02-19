Bi-lateral Mass Casualty Exercise Iron Fist 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874250" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy corpsmen with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers with the Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Regimental Landing Team, took part in a mass casualty exercise at Hijudai, Japan on Feb. 19, 2023. The training simulated a mass casualty event granting the bi-lateral medical team an opportunity to actively practice medical care in the field with closely simulated pressure and conditions during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado and Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)