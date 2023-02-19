Bi-lateral Mass Casualty Exercise Iron Fist 23

U.S. Navy corpsmen with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers with the Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Regimental Landing Team, took part in a mass casualty exercise at Hijudai, Japan on Feb. 19, 2023. The training simulated a mass casualty event granting the bi-lateral medical team an opportunity to actively practice medical care in the field with closely simulated pressure and conditions during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado and Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)
|02.19.2023
|02.23.2023 02:57
|B-Roll
|HIJUDAI, JP
