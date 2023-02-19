Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bi-lateral Mass Casualty Exercise Iron Fist 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HIJUDAI, JAPAN

    02.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado and Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy corpsmen with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers with the Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Regimental Landing Team, took part in a mass casualty exercise at Hijudai, Japan on Feb. 19, 2023. The training simulated a mass casualty event granting the bi-lateral medical team an opportunity to actively practice medical care in the field with closely simulated pressure and conditions during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado and Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 02:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874250
    VIRIN: 230219-M-CZ543-0250
    Filename: DOD_109471047
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: HIJUDAI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bi-lateral Mass Casualty Exercise Iron Fist 23, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado and LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Allies
    Bilateral
    JSDF
    Iron Fist
    ARDB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT