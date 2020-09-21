Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted it's National Night Out virtually, in efforts to achieve and strengthen their communication network during the pandemic. (U.S. Navy video taken by Seaman Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 20:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874248
|VIRIN:
|200921-N-PE072-549
|Filename:
|DOD_109471032
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS VIRTUAL NIGHT OUT, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT