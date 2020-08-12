Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Dental

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.08.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo has many amazing dentists, that support and assist sailors overseas. (U.S. Navy video taken by Seaman Gabriel Fields)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 20:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874246
    VIRIN: 201208-N-PE072-052
    Filename: DOD_109471027
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Dental, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN SASEBO
    CFAS
    DENTAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT