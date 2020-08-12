Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo has many amazing dentists, that support and assist sailors overseas. (U.S. Navy video taken by Seaman Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 20:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874246
|VIRIN:
|201208-N-PE072-052
|Filename:
|DOD_109471027
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Dental, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT