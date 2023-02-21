Modular Causeway System Onload

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors from Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1 and NCHB-5 offload sections of modular causeway system from the Military Sealift Command-chartered cargo ship MV Ocean Giant to Soldiers from U.S. Army 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Joint Task Force–Support Forces Antarctica (JTF–SFA), oversees the activities of the joint services and provides Department of Defense support to the National Science Foundation (NSF) and United States Antarctic Program (USAP) through Operation Deep Freeze. (U.S. Navy timelapse video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko/Released)