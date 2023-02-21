Modular Causeway System Onload

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCMURDO, ANTARCTICA

    02.21.2023

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko 

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    Sailors from Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1 and NCHB-5 offload sections of modular causeway system from the Military Sealift Command-chartered cargo ship MV Ocean Giant to Soldiers from U.S. Army 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Joint Task Force–Support Forces Antarctica (JTF–SFA), oversees the activities of the joint services and provides Department of Defense support to the National Science Foundation (NSF) and United States Antarctic Program (USAP) through Operation Deep Freeze. (U.S. Navy timelapse video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 00:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874241
    VIRIN: 230221-N-NX070-2001
    Filename: DOD_109470980
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MCMURDO, AQ 

