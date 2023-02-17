Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Colonel PJ Dahl's Legacy

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    World War II P-38 Lightning Ace, Col. "PJ" Dahl reflects on his 33 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. Dahl was welcomed to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida on his 100th birthday where he was honored for his courage and valor he displayed during WWII, scoring nine confirmed kills. He earned many decorations, including the Silver Star. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

