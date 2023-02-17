World War II P-38 Lightning Ace, Col. "PJ" Dahl reflects on his 33 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. Dahl was welcomed to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida on his 100th birthday where he was honored for his courage and valor he displayed during WWII, scoring nine confirmed kills. He earned many decorations, including the Silver Star. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874234
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-BQ566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109470864
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Honoring Colonel PJ Dahl's Legacy, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT