A Token of Appreciation

Navy Capt. Jason Lockhart, Assistant Chief of Facilities for Marine Corps Base Butler, provided the Public Works branch on Camp Foster for their contribution to the reduction of energy and water usage, February 16th 2023, Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Logan Beeney)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 20:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874232
|VIRIN:
|230216-M-PI012-309
|Filename:
|DOD_109470862
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
