    A Token of Appreciation

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    AFN Okinawa

    Navy Capt. Jason Lockhart, Assistant Chief of Facilities for Marine Corps Base Butler, provided the Public Works branch on Camp Foster for their contribution to the reduction of energy and water usage, February 16th 2023, Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Logan Beeney)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 20:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874230
    VIRIN: 230216-M-PI012-255
    Filename: DOD_109470860
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    energy

