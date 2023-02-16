Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 23 - RAAF GPCAPT Graham

    GUAM

    02.16.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Interview with Royal Australian Air Force Group Captain Robert Graham, Cope North 23, RAAF exercise director.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 19:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 874210
    VIRIN: 230216-F-VZ160-2001
    Filename: DOD_109470684
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: GU

    RAAF
    CN23
    COPENorth 23

