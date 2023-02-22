Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHANGE OF COMMAND

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Support Activity Panama City

    30222-N-OT328-1001 PANAMA CITY FL. (Feb 22, 2023) Naval Support Activity Panama City Commanding Officer Captain Keith B. Foster turned over command to Commander Michael K. Mosi at the change of command ceremony, February 22.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle B. Merritt)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 16:36
    Change of Command

