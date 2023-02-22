30222-N-OT328-1001 PANAMA CITY FL. (Feb 22, 2023) Naval Support Activity Panama City Commanding Officer Captain Keith B. Foster turned over command to Commander Michael K. Mosi at the change of command ceremony, February 22.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle B. Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874206
|VIRIN:
|230222-N-OT328-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109470654
|Length:
|00:34:42
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
