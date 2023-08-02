Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norwegian Youth Platoon Biathlon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Bob Brown 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Members of the Norwegian Home Guard Youth platoon take part in a biathlon during NOREX 50 at Camp Ripley, Minnesota on February 8, 2023. This year marks the 50th-anniversary of the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX) which is the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874187
    VIRIN: 230208-A-BR869-649
    Filename: DOD_109470401
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Youth Platoon Biathlon, by SGT Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    Norwegian Home Guard
    Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange
    NOREX 50

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT