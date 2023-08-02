Norwegian Youth Platoon Biathlon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Norwegian Home Guard Youth platoon take part in a biathlon during NOREX 50 at Camp Ripley, Minnesota on February 8, 2023. This year marks the 50th-anniversary of the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX) which is the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations.