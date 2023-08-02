Members of the Norwegian Home Guard Youth platoon take part in a biathlon during NOREX 50 at Camp Ripley, Minnesota on February 8, 2023. This year marks the 50th-anniversary of the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX) which is the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 15:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874187
|VIRIN:
|230208-A-BR869-649
|Filename:
|DOD_109470401
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Norwegian Youth Platoon Biathlon, by SGT Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT