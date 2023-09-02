video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874175" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific have signed an agreement to exchange quantum computing expertise with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The agreement includes all Naval Warfare Centers, giving Navy scientists and engineers access to the AFRL’s Quantum Hub, which is part of IBM’s Quantum Network. NRL and NIWC Pacific will co-lead the new Navy Quantum Computing Program office.



