The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific have signed an agreement to exchange quantum computing expertise with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The agreement includes all Naval Warfare Centers, giving Navy scientists and engineers access to the AFRL’s Quantum Hub, which is part of IBM’s Quantum Network. NRL and NIWC Pacific will co-lead the new Navy Quantum Computing Program office.
|02.09.2023
|02.22.2023 12:32
|Video Productions
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
