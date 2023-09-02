Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Quantum Computing Program Office

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific have signed an agreement to exchange quantum computing expertise with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The agreement includes all Naval Warfare Centers, giving Navy scientists and engineers access to the AFRL’s Quantum Hub, which is part of IBM’s Quantum Network. NRL and NIWC Pacific will co-lead the new Navy Quantum Computing Program office.

