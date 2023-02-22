Anniston Army Depot Commander, Col. Eric McCoy, talks to the Director of Military & Post-Traditional Student Services at Jacksonville State University, Justin Parker, about Veterans education benefits on a recent episode of The Morning Show.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 12:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|874174
|VIRIN:
|230222-A-A4502-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109469973
|Length:
|00:08:34
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Morning Show 22 Feb 2023 Veterans Education Benefits, by Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT