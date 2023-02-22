To celebrate National Engineering Week, the United States Air Force Test Pilot School based at Edwards Air Force Base went to Tehachapi, California to fly mountain gliders as part of their Space Test Course. This course involved using the gliders to simulate space shuttle approaches in the mountains while using real time flight test engineering skills to complete the glider flights.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 11:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874163
|VIRIN:
|230222-F-SU785-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109469880
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Classroom in the Sky: USAF Test Pilot School uses mountain gliders to simulate space shuttle approaches in Tehachapi, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT