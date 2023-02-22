A Classroom in the Sky: USAF Test Pilot School uses mountain gliders to simulate space shuttle approaches in Tehachapi

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





To celebrate National Engineering Week, the United States Air Force Test Pilot School based at Edwards Air Force Base went to Tehachapi, California to fly mountain gliders as part of their Space Test Course. This course involved using the gliders to simulate space shuttle approaches in the mountains while using real time flight test engineering skills to complete the glider flights.