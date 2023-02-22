Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Classroom in the Sky: USAF Test Pilot School uses mountain gliders to simulate space shuttle approaches in Tehachapi

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    To celebrate National Engineering Week, the United States Air Force Test Pilot School based at Edwards Air Force Base went to Tehachapi, California to fly mountain gliders as part of their Space Test Course. This course involved using the gliders to simulate space shuttle approaches in the mountains while using real time flight test engineering skills to complete the glider flights.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874163
    VIRIN: 230222-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109469880
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Classroom in the Sky: USAF Test Pilot School uses mountain gliders to simulate space shuttle approaches in Tehachapi, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    space shuttle
    test pilot school
    AFMC
    flight test engineer
    engineering week
    space course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT