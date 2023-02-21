Coast Guard rescues 2 U.S. citizens from sinking vessel in the Mona Passage

The crew of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter rescues to men, U.S. citizens, from a sinking 27-foot Robalo vessel in the Mona Passage Feb. 21, 2023. The men, who were reportedly the only two persons aboard the vessel, were transported to Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 10:16
Location:
|AGUADILLA, PR
