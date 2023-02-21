Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 U.S. citizens from sinking vessel in the Mona Passage

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    02.21.2023

    Video by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter rescues to men, U.S. citizens, from a sinking 27-foot Robalo vessel in the Mona Passage Feb. 21, 2023. The men, who were reportedly the only two persons aboard the vessel, were transported to Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874153
    VIRIN: 230221-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109469732
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR 

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    sinking vessel
    U.S. citizens
    Coast Guard
    Air Station Borinquen
    Mona Passage

