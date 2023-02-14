Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the Hellenic XXV Armored Brigade Conduct table VI gunnery during Exercise Thracian Cooperation-23 on Feb. 14, 2023, in Greece. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs, drone footage from the XXV Armored Brigade Public Affairs.))
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874148
|VIRIN:
|230214-A-GG328-850
|PIN:
|150221
|Filename:
|DOD_109469691
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
