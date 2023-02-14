Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik In Focus: US Army helicopters support USAID in Turkiye

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    Two U.S. Army CH-47F (Chinook) helicopters delivered 40,000 lbs of humanitarian aid from Incirlik Air Base to Elbistan and Pazarcik, Turkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. The cargo contained tents, hygiene products, and diapers which were delivered to AFAD, the Turkish relief agency. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 09:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 874145
    VIRIN: 230214-F-NC038-1001
    Filename: DOD_109469660
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik In Focus: US Army helicopters support USAID in Turkiye, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    USAID
    U.S. Army
    TurkiyeHADR

