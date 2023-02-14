Two U.S. Army CH-47F (Chinook) helicopters delivered 40,000 lbs of humanitarian aid from Incirlik Air Base to Elbistan and Pazarcik, Turkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. The cargo contained tents, hygiene products, and diapers which were delivered to AFAD, the Turkish relief agency. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 09:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|874145
|VIRIN:
|230214-F-NC038-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109469660
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik In Focus: US Army helicopters support USAID in Turkiye, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
