Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the Hellenic XXV Armored Brigade Conduct Force on Force training during Exercise Thracian Cooperation-23 from Feb. 13-17, 2023, in Greece. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874141
|VIRIN:
|230217-A-GG328-001
|PIN:
|250221
|Filename:
|DOD_109469614
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Thracian Cooperation-23, by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT