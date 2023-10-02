Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Game on AFN Now

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    AFN Kaiserslautern visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center to encourage the community to check out the AFN Now app that offers different entertainment options. The AFN Now app offered a live stream service of The Big Game.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 07:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874125
    VIRIN: 230210-A-VB767-421
    Filename: DOD_109469483
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Big Game on AFN Now, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kaiserslautern
    kmcc
    AFN NOW

