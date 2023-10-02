AFN Kaiserslautern visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center to encourage the community to check out the AFN Now app that offers different entertainment options. The AFN Now app offered a live stream service of The Big Game.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 07:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874125
|VIRIN:
|230210-A-VB767-421
|Filename:
|DOD_109469483
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Big Game on AFN Now, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
