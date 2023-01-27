Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diving into Water Survival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing and the 100th Air Refuelling Wing take on the challenges of water survival training. Survival training ensures that Airmen are prepared for any and all situations no matter the severity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 07:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874124
    VIRIN: 230127-F-WN564-227
    Filename: DOD_109469455
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: SFK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diving into Water Survival, by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    48th Fighter Wing
    Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape
    494th Fighter Squadron
    100th Air Refuelling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT