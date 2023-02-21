--The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, held a
groundbreaking ceremony today for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, a key component
of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan that will reconnect Lake Okeechobee to the central
Everglades.
Co-hosted with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), the ceremony celebrated the
start of the Corps’ work on the EAA Reservoir and showed the status of work on the EAA A-2
Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) being built by SFWMD. hted twoThe EAA design of the A-2 Reservoir
Inflow/Outflow and Seepage Canals were completed in 2021 and construction began in 2022. Design for
another portion of the A-2 Reservoir and Pumping Station was also completed in 2022 with construction
beginning now. The remaining reservoir components will potentially be awarded in the near future for
construction potentially from 2024 through 2029.
Video shot by South Florida Water Management District Team
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 05:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874117
|VIRIN:
|230221-A-BO243-547
|Filename:
|DOD_109469434
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|CLEWISTON, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EAA ( Everglades Agricultural Area restoration project B Roll, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT