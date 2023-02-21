Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EAA ( Everglades Agricultural Area restoration project B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEWISTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    --The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, held a
    groundbreaking ceremony today for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, a key component
    of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan that will reconnect Lake Okeechobee to the central
    Everglades.
    Co-hosted with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), the ceremony celebrated the
    start of the Corps’ work on the EAA Reservoir and showed the status of work on the EAA A-2
    Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) being built by SFWMD. hted twoThe EAA design of the A-2 Reservoir
    Inflow/Outflow and Seepage Canals were completed in 2021 and construction began in 2022. Design for
    another portion of the A-2 Reservoir and Pumping Station was also completed in 2022 with construction
    beginning now. The remaining reservoir components will potentially be awarded in the near future for
    construction potentially from 2024 through 2029.
    Video shot by South Florida Water Management District Team

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 05:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874117
    VIRIN: 230221-A-BO243-547
    Filename: DOD_109469434
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: CLEWISTON, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EAA ( Everglades Agricultural Area restoration project B Roll, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    EAA
    SFWMD
    EAAgroundbreaking2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT