EAA ( Everglades Agricultural Area restoration project B Roll

--The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, held a

groundbreaking ceremony today for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, a key component

of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan that will reconnect Lake Okeechobee to the central

Everglades.

Co-hosted with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), the ceremony celebrated the

start of the Corps’ work on the EAA Reservoir and showed the status of work on the EAA A-2

Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) being built by SFWMD. hted twoThe EAA design of the A-2 Reservoir

Inflow/Outflow and Seepage Canals were completed in 2021 and construction began in 2022. Design for

another portion of the A-2 Reservoir and Pumping Station was also completed in 2022 with construction

beginning now. The remaining reservoir components will potentially be awarded in the near future for

construction potentially from 2024 through 2029.

Video shot by South Florida Water Management District Team