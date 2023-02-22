B-roll of a dignified transfer of a U.S. service member killed during the Korean War at the Seoul National Cemetery Feb 22, 2023. The Republic of Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification and the United States' Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency work together to help identify service members killed during the Korean War and return them home. (DOD video by SSgt Heather Ley and SGT Elijah Florence)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 03:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874112
|VIRIN:
|230222-F-FG548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109469357
|Length:
|00:07:26
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dignified Transfer of U.S. Service Member from Korean War, by SGT Elijah Florence and SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
