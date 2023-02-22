Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dignified Transfer of U.S. Service Member from Korean War

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Florence and Staff Sgt. Heather Ley

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    B-roll of a dignified transfer of a U.S. service member killed during the Korean War at the Seoul National Cemetery Feb 22, 2023. The Republic of Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification and the United States' Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency work together to help identify service members killed during the Korean War and return them home. (DOD video by SSgt Heather Ley and SGT Elijah Florence)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 03:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874112
    VIRIN: 230222-F-FG548-1001
    Filename: DOD_109469357
    Length: 00:07:26
    Location: SEOUL, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dignified Transfer of U.S. Service Member from Korean War, by SGT Elijah Florence and SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fallen Hero
    Korean War
    DPAA
    MAKRI
    War Vet
    Recovered Remains

