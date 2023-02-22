Dignified Transfer of U.S. Service Member from Korean War

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874112" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of a dignified transfer of a U.S. service member killed during the Korean War at the Seoul National Cemetery Feb 22, 2023. The Republic of Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification and the United States' Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency work together to help identify service members killed during the Korean War and return them home. (DOD video by SSgt Heather Ley and SGT Elijah Florence)