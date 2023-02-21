Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper speaks in Abu Dhabi

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230221-N-ZA692-2001 ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 21, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks at a defense exposition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2023. During his speaking engagement, he announced the progress of U.S. 5th Fleet and regional partners toward achieving a 100 unmanned surface vessel fleet by the end of the summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 02:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874106
    VIRIN: 230221-N-ZA692-2001
    Filename: DOD_109469286
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ABU DHABI, AE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Unmanned
    5th Fleet
    C5F
    IDEX
    Admiral Cooper

