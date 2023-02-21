Vice Adm. Brad Cooper speaks in Abu Dhabi

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874106" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230221-N-ZA692-2001 ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 21, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks at a defense exposition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2023. During his speaking engagement, he announced the progress of U.S. 5th Fleet and regional partners toward achieving a 100 unmanned surface vessel fleet by the end of the summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)