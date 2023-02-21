230221-N-ZA692-2001 ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 21, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks at a defense exposition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2023. During his speaking engagement, he announced the progress of U.S. 5th Fleet and regional partners toward achieving a 100 unmanned surface vessel fleet by the end of the summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 02:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874106
|VIRIN:
|230221-N-ZA692-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109469286
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ABU DHABI, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper speaks in Abu Dhabi, by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS
