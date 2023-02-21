Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 Trials 2023 Day 2 Wrap Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program serves our most seriously ill, wounded and injured Airmen and Guardians. Adaptive Sports play a vital role in the recovery process; assisting warriors by providing camaraderie and support. Air Force Trials presents an opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to compete for a spot in the 2023 Warrior Games. Today's competition featured seated volleyball, power lifting, track and field. The warriors were supported by AFW2 staff, family, and each other.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 02:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874105
    VIRIN: 230221-F-JX890-1001
    Filename: DOD_109469282
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 Day 2 Wrap Up, by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AFW2

    TAGS

    #AFW2
    #WarriorCare
    #3AVS
    #MilitaryCaregiver
    #Airman4Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT