Practice starts now!

These Wounded Warrior athletes from the US Air Force and Army along with athletes from the United Kingdom and Republic of Georgia began the arduous preparations for their upcoming competitions starting on Friday. But, it wasn't all grueling work as our Resiliency Program took time out of their day to visit the Hoover Dam, all in the name of recovery.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 23:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874094
|VIRIN:
|230221-O-OR487-739
|PIN:
|230221
|Filename:
|DOD_109469089
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
