    Practice starts now!

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    These Wounded Warrior athletes from the US Air Force and Army along with athletes from the United Kingdom and Republic of Georgia began the arduous preparations for their upcoming competitions starting on Friday. But, it wasn't all grueling work as our Resiliency Program took time out of their day to visit the Hoover Dam, all in the name of recovery.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 23:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874094
    VIRIN: 230221-O-OR487-739
    PIN: 230221
    Filename: DOD_109469089
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 

    Warrior Games
    Training
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials

