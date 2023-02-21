Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Assault School Camp Buehring

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    02.21.2023

    Video by Pfc. Zachary Potter 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Air Assault School enables soldiers to perform skills required to make maximum use of helicopter assets in training and in combat to support their unit operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 22:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874091
    VIRIN: 230221-A-GB556-124
    Filename: DOD_109469042
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault School Camp Buehring, by PFC Zachary Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    READINESS Air Assault Readiness Camp Buehring

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT