Air Assault School enables soldiers to perform skills required to make maximum use of helicopter assets in training and in combat to support their unit operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 22:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874091
|VIRIN:
|230221-A-GB556-124
|Filename:
|DOD_109469042
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Assault School Camp Buehring, by PFC Zachary Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
