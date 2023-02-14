Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Decatur RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230214-N-SN516-3001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) conduct a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 20:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874087
    VIRIN: 230214-N-SN516-3001
    PIN: 3001
    Filename: DOD_109468989
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Decatur RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart, by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    Decatur
    CSG11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT