230214-N-SN516-3001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) conduct a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 20:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874087
|VIRIN:
|230214-N-SN516-3001
|PIN:
|3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109468989
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Decatur RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart, by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT