USS Decatur RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart

230214-N-SN516-3001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) conduct a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)