MWSS-171 Participates in a Multilateral EOD Range During Cope North 2023 (B-Roll)

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy conduct rapid explosive hazard mitigation at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Feb. 14, 2023. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 participated in multilateral rapid explosive hazard mitigation training alongside allied and partner EOD technicians during Cope North 2023 to practice rapid clearing of unexploded ordnance in response to an airfield attack. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 02:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874086
|VIRIN:
|230214-M-JN598-229
|Filename:
|DOD_109468988
|Length:
|00:08:32
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
