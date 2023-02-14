Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-171 Participates in a Multilateral EOD Range During Cope North 2023 (B-Roll)

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.14.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy conduct rapid explosive hazard mitigation at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Feb. 14, 2023. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 participated in multilateral rapid explosive hazard mitigation training alongside allied and partner EOD technicians during Cope North 2023 to practice rapid clearing of unexploded ordnance in response to an airfield attack. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 02:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874086
    VIRIN: 230214-M-JN598-229
    Filename: DOD_109468988
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    TAGS

    RAAF
    JASDF
    MAG-12
    MWSS-171
    RNLAF
    Cope North 2023

