    Sasebo Pac 76 Pine Wood Derby

    JAPAN

    02.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zackery Thomas 

    AFN Sasebo

    Cub scouts from Sasebo pack 76 and 1st Arita scouts hold a pine wood derby at the Showboat theatre at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 19:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 874083
    VIRIN: 230215-N-CZ009-0002
    Filename: DOD_109468951
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo Pac 76 Pine Wood Derby, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    morale
    community
    Cub Scouts
    Sasebo CFAS

