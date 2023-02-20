U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade and United Arab Emirates 11th Mountain Battalion soldiers, conduct reconnaissance for live-fire exercise during JRTC rotation 23-04, Fort Polk, LA, Feb., 20, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Amber Cobena)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874072
|VIRIN:
|232102-A-UH812-014
|Filename:
|DOD_109468791
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. and U.A.E JRTC Leadership Recon B-Roll, by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
