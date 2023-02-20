Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and U.A.E JRTC Leadership Recon B-Roll

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Video by Spc. Amber Cobena 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade and United Arab Emirates 11th Mountain Battalion soldiers, conduct reconnaissance for live-fire exercise during JRTC rotation 23-04, Fort Polk, LA, Feb., 20, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Amber Cobena)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874072
    VIRIN: 232102-A-UH812-014
    Filename: DOD_109468791
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. and U.A.E JRTC Leadership Recon B-Roll, by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT
    JRTC
    UAE
    PARTNERS
    SFAB

