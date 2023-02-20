2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James Geiger, commanding officer of Weapons Training Battalion East, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, and Gunnery Sgt. Chris Anderson, instructor crew chief with School of Infantry East, discuss the upcoming Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition on Stone Bay, MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on March 6-17, 2022. The Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition inspires unit cohesion and mission readiness by allowing Marines to compete and improve lethality with both rifle and pistol weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)