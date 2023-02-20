U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James Geiger, commanding officer of Weapons Training Battalion East, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, and Gunnery Sgt. Chris Anderson, instructor crew chief with School of Infantry East, discuss the upcoming Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition on Stone Bay, MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on March 6-17, 2022. The Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition inspires unit cohesion and mission readiness by allowing Marines to compete and improve lethality with both rifle and pistol weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874069
|VIRIN:
|230221-M-EY512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109468656
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, by Cpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT