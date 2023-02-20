Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James Geiger, commanding officer of Weapons Training Battalion East, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, and Gunnery Sgt. Chris Anderson, instructor crew chief with School of Infantry East, discuss the upcoming Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition on Stone Bay, MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on March 6-17, 2022. The Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition inspires unit cohesion and mission readiness by allowing Marines to compete and improve lethality with both rifle and pistol weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874069
    VIRIN: 230221-M-EY512-1001
    Filename: DOD_109468656
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, by Cpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marksmanship
    Weapons Training Battalion
    Shooting team
    Make Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT