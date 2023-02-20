Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castanedarodr 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James Geiger, commanding officer, and Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Getman, first sergeant, Range company, both with Weapons Training Battalion East Marine Corps Base Camp (MCB) Lejeune, discuss the upcoming Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition on Stone Bay, MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on March 6-17, 2022. The Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition inspires unit cohesion and mission readiness by allowing Marines to compete and improve lethality with both rifle and pistol weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)

    TAGS

    Marksmanship
    Weapons Training Battalion
    Shooting Team
    Make Ready

