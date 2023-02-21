Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th MARDIV Rifle Squad Competition

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Division (MARDIV), Marine Forces Reserve, compete in the 4th MARDIV Rifle Squad Competition on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 28-30, 2023. The three-day event tested the Marines across a variety of infantry skills to determine the most combat-effective rifle squad within the 4th MARDIV. MCB Camp Lejeune training facilities allow warfighters to be ready today and prepare for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat and Lance Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

    This work, 4th MARDIV Rifle Squad Competition, by Cpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

