    E-4B Hangar Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    NE, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The 595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their newly refurbished aircraft hangar for the E-4B on Offutt AFB, Nebraska. The hangar had been damaged during the 2019 flood.

