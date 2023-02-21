Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA Airmen support Türkiye earthquake relief efforts

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by David Amaral 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base San Antonio, Texas – Airmen assigned to JBSA’s 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron in coordination with the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, prepared approximately 68 short tons of medical equipment for movement to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye in fewer than 48 hours.
    The medical supplies will be used to help the people affected by recent devastating earthquakes that struck south-central Türkiye and parts of Syria in recent weeks.
    There have been multiple major earthquakes in the Türkiye and Syria since Feb. 6. To date nearly 50,000 people have died in both Türkiye and Syria, and many thousands more are injured. The United States has committed to providing humanitarian aid to the region.

    This work, JBSA Airmen support Türkiye earthquake relief efforts, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

