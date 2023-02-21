JBSA Airmen support Türkiye earthquake relief efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874048" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Base San Antonio, Texas – Airmen assigned to JBSA’s 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron in coordination with the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, prepared approximately 68 short tons of medical equipment for movement to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye in fewer than 48 hours.

The medical supplies will be used to help the people affected by recent devastating earthquakes that struck south-central Türkiye and parts of Syria in recent weeks.

There have been multiple major earthquakes in the Türkiye and Syria since Feb. 6. To date nearly 50,000 people have died in both Türkiye and Syria, and many thousands more are injured. The United States has committed to providing humanitarian aid to the region.