The 192nd Wing's monthly social media news brief recaps events surrounding the February 2023 drill weekend.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 12:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|874037
|VIRIN:
|230205-Z-F3945-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109468156
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 192nd in 90 Seconds: February 2023, by SSgt Kellyann Elish, MSgt Jonathan Garcia, SSgt Bryan Myhr, SSgt Johnisa Roberts and MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
