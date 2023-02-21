Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Delivers Remarks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden delivers remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

    Warsaw, Poland

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 874033
    Filename: DOD_109468150
    Length: 00:43:32
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Russia
    Ukraine
    President Biden

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT