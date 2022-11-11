Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Joint Communications Support Element Squadron Arctic Training

    AK, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jose Vargas Marmolejos 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    On November, 11 2022, the 1st Squadron, Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne) conduct an exercise in Alaska with the 11th Airborne Division. JCSE, being from a tropical climate, is well-versed in operating in environments completely opposite of their home-station (U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas).

    Date Taken: 11.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874031
    VIRIN: 221111-A-IS599-131
    Filename: DOD_109468111
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: AK, US

    This work, 1st Joint Communications Support Element Squadron Arctic Training, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    jcse
    airborne
    training

