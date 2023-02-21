Coast Guard medevacs fishing vessel passenger 184 miles south of White Lake, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevacs a fishing vessel passenger experiencing stroke-like symptoms approximately 184 miles south of White Lake, Louisiana, on Feb. 21, 2023. The passenger was transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans. (Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 12:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874020
|VIRIN:
|230221-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109467931
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
