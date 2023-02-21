Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs fishing vessel passenger 184 miles south of White Lake, La.

    02.21.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevacs a fishing vessel passenger experiencing stroke-like symptoms approximately 184 miles south of White Lake, Louisiana, on Feb. 21, 2023. The passenger was transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans. (Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874020
    VIRIN: 230221-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109467931
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs fishing vessel passenger 184 miles south of White Lake, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    louisiana
    new orleans
    corpus christi
    air station
    morgan city

