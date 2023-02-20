Wounded Warrior athletes began arriving at Las Vegas for the 2023 Air Force Trials. The competitions will be held at Nellis AFB, with swimming competition held at the Las Vegas Pool Pavilion.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 10:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874017
|VIRIN:
|230220-O-OR487-083
|PIN:
|230220
|Filename:
|DOD_109467925
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Trials Day 1, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT