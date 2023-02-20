Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Trials Day 1

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Wounded Warrior athletes began arriving at Las Vegas for the 2023 Air Force Trials. The competitions will be held at Nellis AFB, with swimming competition held at the Las Vegas Pool Pavilion.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 

    Nellis AFB
    Warrior Games
    competition
    adaptive sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials

