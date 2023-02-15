5 Projects Under Construction at West Point

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of its military construction mission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District provides design, construction and real estate support to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. The New York District's West Point projects currently include the Cyber Engineering Academic Center, Cullum Hall, General Instruction Building Swing Space, and Lee, Sherman, and Bradley Barracks.