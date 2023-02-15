Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5 Projects Under Construction at West Point

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Nayelli Guerrero 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    As part of its military construction mission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District provides design, construction and real estate support to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. The New York District's West Point projects currently include the Cyber Engineering Academic Center, Cullum Hall, General Instruction Building Swing Space, and Lee, Sherman, and Bradley Barracks.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874006
    VIRIN: 230215-A-FU271-001
    Filename: DOD_109467896
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 

    engineering
    West Point
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    U.S. Military Academy at West Point
    Military Construction
    National Engineers Week

