5 Projects Under Construction at West Point

As part of its military construction mission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District provides design, construction and real estate support to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. The New York District's West Point projects currently include the Cyber Engineering Academic Center, Cullum Hall, General Instruction Building Swing Space, and Lee, Sherman, and Bradley Barracks.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 09:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874006
|VIRIN:
|230215-A-FU271-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109467896
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
