    Air Force Thunderbirds 2023 Daytona 500 B-Roll

    DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    B-Roll of the Thunderbirds performing a flyover at the 2023 Daytona 500 commemorating the 65th year for the race, 70th year for the Thunderbirds, and the 75th year of NASCAR.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874005
    VIRIN: 230219-F-AF248-783
    Filename: DOD_109467892
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US 

    Thunderbirds
    Daytona 500
    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    2023

