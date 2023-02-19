B-Roll of the Thunderbirds performing a flyover at the 2023 Daytona 500 commemorating the 65th year for the race, 70th year for the Thunderbirds, and the 75th year of NASCAR.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874005
|VIRIN:
|230219-F-AF248-783
|Filename:
|DOD_109467892
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Air Force Thunderbirds 2023 Daytona 500 B-Roll, by TSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT