NATO temporary housing containers depart for Türkiye

NATO is deploying temporary housing facilities to Türkiye to help accommodate thousands of people displaced by the devastating earthquakes of 6 February. A merchant vessel carrying several hundred containers of NATO temporary housing left the Port of Taranto, Italy, on Sunday evening (19 February 2023) for Türkiye.



The shipment is the result of coordination between NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command Naples and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to expedite the delivery of temporary housing for at least 4,000 people affected by the recent devastating earthquakes. It is expected to arrive in Iskenderun this week, with the establishment of the camp expected to start once the equipment is off-loaded and delivered to the site.



Footage includes shots of containers of NATO temporary housing being loaded onto a vessel at the Port of Taranto and the vessel departing the Port of Taranto for Türkiye.

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT – TRUCKS WITH CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING AT THE PORT OF TARANTO

(00:06) VARIOUS SHOTS – CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING BEING LOADED ONTO THE VESSEL

(00:29) MEDIUM SHOT – CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING ON THE VESSEL

(00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING BEING LOADED ONTO THE VESSEL

(01:15) WIDE SHOT – CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING BEING LOADED ONTO THE VESSEL

(01:33) WIDE SHOT – CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING BEING LOADED ONTO THE VESSEL AT NIGHT

(01:41) VARIOUS SHOTS – VESSEL CARRYING THE CONTAINERS OF TEMPORARY HOUSING LEAVING THE PORT OF TARANTO FOR TÜRKİYE

## END ##