    NATO temporary housing containers depart for Türkiye

    ITALY

    02.19.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis
    NATO is deploying temporary housing facilities to Türkiye to help accommodate thousands of people displaced by the devastating earthquakes of 6 February. A merchant vessel carrying several hundred containers of NATO temporary housing left the Port of Taranto, Italy, on Sunday evening (19 February 2023) for Türkiye.

    The shipment is the result of coordination between NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command Naples and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to expedite the delivery of temporary housing for at least 4,000 people affected by the recent devastating earthquakes. It is expected to arrive in Iskenderun this week, with the establishment of the camp expected to start once the equipment is off-loaded and delivered to the site.

    Footage includes shots of containers of NATO temporary housing being loaded onto a vessel at the Port of Taranto and the vessel departing the Port of Taranto for Türkiye.
    Transcript
    ---SHOTLIST—
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT – TRUCKS WITH CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING AT THE PORT OF TARANTO
    (00:06) VARIOUS SHOTS – CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING BEING LOADED ONTO THE VESSEL
    (00:29) MEDIUM SHOT – CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING ON THE VESSEL
    (00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING BEING LOADED ONTO THE VESSEL
    (01:15) WIDE SHOT – CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING BEING LOADED ONTO THE VESSEL
    (01:33) WIDE SHOT – CONTAINERS CONTAINING TEMPORARY HOUSING BEING LOADED ONTO THE VESSEL AT NIGHT
    (01:41) VARIOUS SHOTS – VESSEL CARRYING THE CONTAINERS OF TEMPORARY HOUSING LEAVING THE PORT OF TARANTO FOR TÜRKİYE
    ## END ##

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 05:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873965
    VIRIN: 230219-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109467526
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: IT

