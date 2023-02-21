Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Interns

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.21.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    For the last 10 years, hundreds of local Japanese college students have participated in Camp Zama's annual summer internship program. Today we're highlighting two former interns who have since come back to work as full-time employees for the U.S. Army Garrison Japan and U.S. Army Japan teams!
    #ArmyTeam #GoodNeighbors #InternshipProgram

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 05:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873964
    VIRIN: 230221-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109467524
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Interns, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Internship Program
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT