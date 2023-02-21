video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the last 10 years, hundreds of local Japanese college students have participated in Camp Zama's annual summer internship program. Today we're highlighting two former interns who have since come back to work as full-time employees for the U.S. Army Garrison Japan and U.S. Army Japan teams!

