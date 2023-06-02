Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #MeetYourSoldierMonday

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Introducing 2LT Christian Resch
    Resch plays a vital part in the mission by making sure training, logistics, and planning are mission ready. We appreciate his hard work and dedication!

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 01:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 873960
    VIRIN: 230206-A-TX409-181
    Filename: DOD_109467410
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    This work, #MeetYourSoldierMonday, by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #1stToCommunicate #OneTeam

