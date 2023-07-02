Soldiers of Alpha Company, 304th ESB Field Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873958" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of Alpha Company, 304th ESB-E received some fresh air and exercise while working on CBRN protection procedures, as well as setting up signal operations. Focus on being able to Shoot, Move, Communicate, Decontaminate, and Medicate.

U.S. Army Video by: Sgt. Alex Estrada