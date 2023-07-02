Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of Alpha Company, 304th ESB Field Exercise

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers of Alpha Company, 304th ESB-E received some fresh air and exercise while working on CBRN protection procedures, as well as setting up signal operations. Focus on being able to Shoot, Move, Communicate, Decontaminate, and Medicate.
    U.S. Army Video by: Sgt. Alex Estrada

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 00:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    8th army
    1st signal brigade
    signal brigade
    1tsb
    1 signal brigade

