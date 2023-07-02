Soldiers of Alpha Company, 304th ESB-E received some fresh air and exercise while working on CBRN protection procedures, as well as setting up signal operations. Focus on being able to Shoot, Move, Communicate, Decontaminate, and Medicate.
U.S. Army Video by: Sgt. Alex Estrada
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 00:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873958
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-EV716-611
|Filename:
|DOD_109467400
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers of Alpha Company, 304th ESB Field Exercise, by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT